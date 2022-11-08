Amit Shah highlights PM Modi's efforts to boost irrigation, drinking water supply in Gujarat

BJP is pulling out all the stops to maintain its winning streak in Gujarat ahead of the state’s assembly polls

PTI New Delhi:
November 08, 2022 15:14 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP supporters during the launch of the campaign ‘Aa Gujarat, Mai Banavyu Che’ (I have made this Gujarat), ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday shared a short video to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to augment water supply in Gujarat, saying the state suffered from water crisis 21 years ago, but every household is now receiving it through taps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Every countryman, especially the young generation in Gujarat, must watch the video that highlights Mr. Modi's "foresight and hardwork" in dealing with the state's water crisis, he said on Twitter.

The video says the water table in the state had plummeted to 200 metre in 2001, the year Mr. Modi took over as its chief minister, from 30 metre in 1975, with its dry and arid area increasing.

Through various schemes, the then state government under Mr. Modi built a network of canals spanning across 1,126 km and supplied piped water to households while height of the Narmada dam was raised to 138.68 metre, it says.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi was Gujarat chief minister from 2001-14 before becoming the prime minister.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held on December 1 and 5, and the BJP is pulling out all the stops to maintain its winning streak since 1995.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Congress has been its traditional rival in the state, while the Aam Aadmi Party is also running a high-decibel campaign to make a mark.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
state politics
political campaigns
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app