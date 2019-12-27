Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi to show provision in CAA about taking away citizenship

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to come forward and present any provision in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) that says the citizenship of a person will be taken away.

Mr. Shah, however, did not make any remarks regarding the All India National Register of Citizens.

“I want to tell everyone, and especially the minorities, that the Congress and company are misleading and spreading rumours that under the CAA, the citizenship of Muslim brothers is about be taken away. I challenge Rahul baba to please come and present any single provision in the Act that mentions that citizenship of any person will be taken away,” said Mr. Shah in Shimla.

He was addressing a public rally in the Himachal Pradesh capital at an event to commemorate the BJP’s two years of power in the State.

“I want to tell every citizen of the country that in this Act there’s no provision to take away the citizenship of anyone, not even minorities. The Act aims to give citizenship to minorities who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and not snatch it [citizenship],” he said.

“You [the Congress] please do not mislead people. Don’t try to destroy the country’s peace. If you have the facts, then present them before the people,” he said.

Mr. Shah said it was Mahatma Gandhi’s desire that after the Partition of India and Pakistan, all non-Muslims who did not wish to live in Pakistan should be allowed to come to India.

“In 1950, Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru entered into an agreement with Prime Minister of Pakistan Liaqat Ali — known as the Jawahar-Liaquat accord — in which both leaders agreed to protect the rights of minorities in both countries. People from neighbouring countries have fled these countries to escape religious persecution and seek refuge in India. Through CAA, we are giving citizenship and not snatching it away,” he added.