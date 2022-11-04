Amit Shah chairs meeting to pick BJP candidates for Gujarat election

Deliberations on names picked by district-level observers will go on till Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired a meeting of top Gujarat BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to deliberate on the potential candidates for the upcoming election from the panels submitted by observers from each district.

The ruling party’s top leaders deliberated on 47 seats of 13 districts. This exercise will continue till Sunday to cover all the 182 Assembly seats of the State for which the polling will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

On Friday, the party leaders will discuss and deliberate names for 58 seats of 15 districts.

Recently, party observers visited each district to talk to local party workers, ticket aspirants and potential candidates and prepared a panel of six-seven names for each seat and submitted their reports to the State Parliamentary Board.

The 38 teams of observers for 33 districts and five major cities of the State included current and former Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), senior office-bearers at the national, State and district levels

According to sources, around 4,000 BJP leaders, workers and aspirants have sought tickets for the upcoming Assembly election in Gujarat, which is about 1,100 more than the number who sought a BJP ticket in the 2017 Assembly election.

“This goes to suggest that the workers are sure of the BJP’s victory in the Assembly polls,” Gujarat BJP president C.R. Patil had told media persons on Sunday.

According to the party sources, during the State Parliamentary Board meeting, five-six names are discussed for each seat based on caste and social composition of the seat. The board will then prepare a panel of two-three names and send it to the Central Parliamentary Board for further discussion and deliberations, and final selection.