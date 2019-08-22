Amit Shah chairs 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council in Goa

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chaired the 24th meeting of Western Zonal Council in Goa. The Western Zonal Council is a forum for the Centre and States to exchange ideas on issues such as health, security and social welfare.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, representatives from the Union Territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli attended the meeting.

Mr. Sawant is the vice-chairman and host of the meeting. The previous meeting of the Western Zonal Council was chaired by then Home Minister Rajnath Singh at Gandhinagar in Gujarat in April last year.

The zonal councils provide a forum where irritants between the Centre and the States, and among the States themselves can be resolved through free and frank discussions and consultations, an official said.

The States have been divided into five zones and each zone has its council comprising the Chief Minister, two Ministers and the Chief Secretary of each State.

The zonal councils are headed by the Union Home Minister and each zone nominates one Chief Minister as its vice-chairman on rotation basis.