ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah cancels visit to Bihar’s Sasaram after communal violence breaks out

April 01, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Section 144 was imposed in the region after clashes during Ram Navami festivities, forcing Home Minister Amit Shah to call off his visit to Sasaram

The Hindu Bureau

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was scheduled to visit Sasaram in Bihar, but the trip was called off due to communal unrest in the region. File picture | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit of Sasaram in Bihar’s Rohtas district has been called off due to imposition of Section 144 following the communal violence.

However, Mr. Shah’s visit to Nawada district stands as it is tomorrow, says BJP state president Samrat Choudhary.

The Home Minister blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for deteriorating law and order in the state.

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities on Friday. District administration imposed Section 144 in the area.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy deployment of forces is in place and senior officials like Deputy Inspector General of Police Naveen Chandra Jha, District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar were patrolling the affected localities, issuing appeals for peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bihar

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US