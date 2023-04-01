Amit Shah cancels visit to Bihar’s Sasaram after communal violence breaks out

April 01, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visit of Sasaram in Bihar’s Rohtas district has been called off due to imposition of Section 144 following the communal violence.

However, Mr. Shah’s visit to Nawada district stands as it is tomorrow, says BJP state president Samrat Choudhary.

The Home Minister blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for deteriorating law and order in the state.

Prohibitory orders were clamped on Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns, the headquarters of Rohtas and Nalanda districts respectively, following communal tensions that erupted during the Ram Navami festivities on Friday. District administration imposed Section 144 in the area.

Heavy deployment of forces is in place and senior officials like Deputy Inspector General of Police Naveen Chandra Jha, District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police Vineet Kumar were patrolling the affected localities, issuing appeals for peace.

