Amit Shah attends Veer Kunwar Singh’s ‘Vijayotsav’ in Bhojpur

77 thousand national flags waved at mega ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ tribute to Bihar hero of 1857 uprising

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with others waves the national flag during Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav at Jagdishpur, in Bhojpur district on April 23, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A record of sorts was created on Saturday when over 77 thousand national flags were waived at Jadishpur in Bhojpur, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah present for the ‘Vijayotsav’ (victory day) event celebrated as part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme. In a fiery speech, Mr. Shah listed the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and slammed the previous Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi regime in the State.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a mega event at the Dulaur ground in Jadishpur in Bhojpur, the birth place of freedom fighter and hero of the 1857 uprising Veer Kunwar Singh. All senior State BJP leaders were present on the occasion. While listing the achievements of the Modi government for the welfare of common people, Mr. Shah also slammed the previous Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government led by Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. “Do you ever forget jungle raj [rule; of the Lalu-Rabri regime]?” Mr Shah asked the large gathering.

Earlier, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar welcomed Mr. Shah at the Patna airport and had a brief meeting with him there. Later, Mr. Shah flew to Jagdishpur by helicopter to attend the function.

BJP leaders kept announcing that a world record was being set with over 75 thousand national flags waved at the ground by people attending the event. The party said that 77, 900 national flags were waved by people at the meeting. “It was counted digitally as well,” a BJP leader said.

“This [the ‘Vijayotsav’] mega event must have some political significance which will come out in public in the coming days,” political analyst Ajay Kumar said. The event was organised amid the buzz in political circles that Mr. Kumar would be replaced by a BJP leader as Bihar’s Chief Minister soon.

On Friday evening, Mr. Kumar visited former CM Ms. Devi’s official residence at 10, Circular Road, after gap of five years, to attend an Iftar party. He was seen sitting with the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Tejashwi Yadav; Mr. Tejashwi’s older brother Tej Pratap Yadav; and other family members, which too indicated political developments afoot.

Mr. Kumar, however, said on Saturday that there was nothing unusual about attending such events. “We all attend such events. My presence has nothing to do with politics at all. Since I was invited for the event, I attended it. We also hold Iftar parties and invite everyone to it,” he told media persons.