Amit Shah arrives in Srinagar for 3-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here on Saturday for his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was revoked in August 2019 and drove straight to meet the family of a police officer killed by terrorists earlier this year.

Mr Shah was received at the Srinagar airport by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha where other senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration were also present, officials said.

From the airport, Mr. Shah went straight to the residence of Inspector Parvaiz Ahmad in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city. The police officer was shot dead on June 22 as he was returning home after praying at a local mosque.

The Home Minister is scheduled to chair a high-level security review meeting later in the day and also flag off the inaugural Srinagar-Sharjah flight.

He is also likely to interact with members of a youth club here.

This is Mr Shah's first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Security was beefed up across Kashmir ahead of Mr Shah's visit to the valley. Additional deployment of security forces has been made across the valley, the officials said.

They said the security apparatus has been beefed up, especially in the city here.

Official sources said 50 companies of additional paramilitary forces are being inducted into the valley in the wake of the recent spate of civilian killings.

Bunkers manned by CRPF forces have come up in several areas of the city as well in other parts of the Kashmir valley, the officials said.