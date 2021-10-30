Amit Shah accuses Congress of indulging in appeasement politics

NEW DELHI

30 October 2021 19:50 IST

He seeks another term for BJP for continued development of Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday charged the Congress with playing appeasement politics

Addressing a public rally in Dehradun, he said that when he visited the city earlier during the Congress’s reign, his convoy got stranded and he was told that on Fridays, there was permission to block the national highway to allow ‘namaz’.

“They even thought of giving a break on Friday... those who indulge in appeasement can never work for ‘devabhoomi’,” he stated.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Shah sought another term for the BJP for continued development of Uttarakhand, which is to go to the polls in the first quarter of 2022.

‘Missing in action’

The Congress captured power to merely enjoy it, went back on its poll promises and never worked for the welfare of the poor. Its leaders were missing in action during public crises such as floods and COVID-19. But they would congregate for dharnas, protests and press conferences on different issues just ahead of elections, he observed.

During the BJP rule, Uttarakhand recorded development on all fronts. It was one of the few States to have achieved 100% first dose COVID-19 vaccination. Swift rescue operations were conducted by the State administration during the recent natural disasters, he claimed.

Mr. Shah listed various infrastructure projects being implemented with an investment of around ₹85,000 crore. Crediting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of the State, he asserted that it was the BJP’s moral duty to work for its progress.

‘85% of promises fulfilled’

The BJP had fulfilled about 85% of the promises made through its election manifesto. Under the “Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana”, launched by him on Saturday, nutritious fodder would be provided to cattle owners. The initiative would help in improving milk production, he remarked.

All the rural societies had been computerised and they were being linked to banks at the district and State levels and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, which would check embezzlement of funds. The Uttarakhand model could also be implemented in other parts of the country, he highlighted.

The Congress had weakened the cooperative movement, he alleged and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had created a separate Ministry and department to strengthen it.

Mr. Shah has been given the charge of the Ministry of Cooperation.