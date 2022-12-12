Amidst buzz of joining BJP, AAP legislator says he will ask supporters first

December 12, 2022 06:34 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Aam Aadmi Party legislator Bhupat Bhayani, who won from the Visavadar seat in Gujarat, on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid speculations that he might join the BJP. However, in a video message shared by the AAP media wing in Ahmedabad late in the evening, Mr. Bhayani said he was a “committed worker” of AAP and refuted media speculations about him.

Mr. Bhayani is a former BJP leader who shifted to AAP after the saffron party fielded Congress turncoat Harshad Ribadia, who was then the sitting MLA, from Visavadar.

He won the polls on the AAP ticket defeating Mr. Ribadia. However, there has now been media speculation that he would join the ruling party ahead of the new government’s oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

“I won on my own and there is no AAP base in the area. I have not taken any decision about joining the BJP as of now. I will decide only after meeting my workers and people. As of now, I am with AAP,’‘ Mr. Bhayani told reporters in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

He added that he needed support from the government to solve the issues of his constituency and people. “I respect the people’s mandate given to BJP. To solve key issues of my region, such as water for irrigation, I may have to take support from the ruling party,” he said, in a clear indication of his next political move.

He also stressed that he was earlier with the BJP so he enjoys good relations with the party leaders.

On Sunday, local media speculated about AAP legislators being in touch with the BJP camp.

However, AAP MLA Sudhir Vaghani took to social media to deny that he was considering joining the BJP. “I was with AAP and will remain with the party. There is no truth in media reports about any political move,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Mr. Vaghani won from the Gariadhar seat in Bhavnagar district and had earlier sought the Congress ticket before shifting to the AAP.

The AAP won five seats and around 13% vote share in the recent Assembly election in Gujarat. It also played spoilsport for Congress, the main Opposition party, in at least 50 seats.

The BJP clinched a landslide victory as it won 156 of 182 seats and a 52.5% vote share while the Congress could grab just 17 seats with 27.3 % vote share.

