ADVERTISEMENT

Amid war of words with Akhilesh, U.P. Deputy CM renames himself as ‘Servant Brajesh Pathak’

October 13, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday changed his X (formerly Twitter) bio and wrote, “Servant Brajesh Pathak in his name, after Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav allegedly called him “Servant”, leading to a war of words.

“Yes, I am the public’s servant, servant of the masses and poor. I express my gratitude to Mr. Akhilesh Yadav ji. He comes from a royal family, we are from humble background and a ordinary BJP worker,” said Mr. Pathak. Later, in the day the Deputy Chief Minister changed his bio.

On Wednesday when the SP chief jumped the wall of Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre in Lucknow to pay tribute to the socialist icon JP, Mr. Pathak targeted that the SP leader has ‘nothing to do with law’. When media persons asked Mr. Yadav to comment over it, he said, “I don’t reply servant’s remarks,”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US