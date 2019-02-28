Amid threat perception, Maharashtra Budget session may be curtailed

The ongoing Budget session of the Maharahstra legislature may be cut short after Mumbai was put on high alert following air strikes across the border in Jammu & Kashmir.

Following a police briefing, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis convened a meeting on Wednesday of leaders from across the parties where the issue was discussed.

The week-long session is scheduled to end on March 2, with a debate on the drought situation slated for March 1.

According to police intelligence sources, “Mumbai is on high alert since morning following the air strikes. Instructions have been passed on to unit commanders to increase checking across State borders and be observant to signs of tension.”

When legislature is in session, some 5,000 policemen are deployed on bandobast duty. Another 1,500 personnel are on field to handle various protest marches during the session. In case of any tense situations, the force can be deployed to other parts of the city.

An opposition leader who attended the meeting said, “It was felt that the Vidhan Bhavan premises, where key state political figures are gathered for the session, could be an easy target.” Those who attended the meeting included Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar and Mumbai police commissioner Subodh Jaiswal.

A formal decision on whether or not to curtail the session may be taken on Thursday morning at an all-party meeting, the leader said. The interim Budget will be passed on Thursday if the session is curtailed.