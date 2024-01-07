GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amid tensions with Haryana coalition partner JJP, J.P. Nadda says BJP will win all ten seats in Lok Sabha polls

Mr. Nadda also said that India has climbed several ranks to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, and is ‘progressing at such a pace that it will become the third-largest economic power by 2027’

January 07, 2024 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - Chandigarh

The Hindu Bureau
BJP President J.P. Nadda addressed the crowd during his visit to Chandigarh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on January 6, 2024.

BJP President J.P. Nadda addressed the crowd during his visit to Chandigarh ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, on January 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Amid signs of a rift between ruling coalition partners in Haryana — the BJP and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) — uncertainty over the continuance of the alliance once again came to the fore on Saturday, when BJP president J.P. Nadda asserted that come the Lok Sabha polls later this year, the BJP would win all ten Parliamentary seats in the State.

Sounding the poll bugle for both the upcoming general election and later, the State’s Assembly election, Mr. Nadda held a roadshow in Panchkula, and was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and State unit chief Nayab Singh Saini.

“The BJP will win all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the general election,” said Mr. Nadda, adding that a BJP government will be formed at the Centre and in the State for a third time. The remark comes at a time when leaders of both the BJP and the JJP have been publicly taking potshots at each other, and have even fielded candidates against each other in the recently concluded Assembly polls in Rajasthan. Mr. Nadda’s statement also fuels rumours that the BJP intends to contest all ten Lok Sabha seats in the State alone.

Praising the work of the BJP’s “double-engine government”, Mr. Nadda also said that India has climbed several ranks to become the world’s fifth-largest economy, and is “progressing at such a pace that it will become the third-largest economic power by 2027”.

The BJP president also lauded the “success” of the Haryana government’s ration, housing and health schemes. “The ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme initiated by the Chief Minister has brought a revolutionary change in the State, eliminating the need for people to wait around government offices; instead, the government is reaching out to the people directly,” he added.

