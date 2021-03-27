Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra bans gatherings

27 March 2021 20:35 IST

Government restricts timings of malls, restaurants

The Maharashtra government on Saturday issued guidelines extending the lockdown in the State till April 15. The government also imposed restrictions on the gathering of five or more people in public places from the midnight of March 27.

As per the rules announced under the Mission Begin Again, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants will remain shut between 8 p.m and 7 a.m. All public places such as gardens and beaches will also be closed during this period. However, the government has exempted home delivery of food and takeaways.

No social, political, cultural and religious gatherings will be allowed, the government said. No more than 50 people can attend a wedding, while no more than 20 people can attend a funeral.

Advertising

Advertising

Any person found without mask will be fined ₹500, while those found spitting in public will be fined ₹1,000. The government has also planned to increase the percentage of RT-PCR tests to 70% in the total mix.

In case of home isolation, local authorities need to be informed about it, along with the information of medical professional under whom the patient is being treated. A board should be put up on the door for 14 days indicating home isolation. The home quarantine seal should be affixed on the hand. Other home members should avoid going out and never without a mask.

All private offices, except medical and essential services, will function at 50% capacity. The manufacturing sector can run on full capacity but by following all health safety norms on the production floor. In order to reduce overcrowding at government offices, except for elected representatives, no one else will be allowed. Special passes will be issued in case of meetings.

The management trusts of all religious places should fix the maximum number of visitors depending upon the availability of space, the government said.