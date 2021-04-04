Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, J&K schools for students up to Class 9 to remain shut till Apr 18

Srinagar

04 April 2021 12:38 IST

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced that all schools for students up to Class 9 will remain closed for two weeks from April 5 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

Physical classes for students from classes 10 to 12 will also be suspended for a week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office said in a tweet on Sunday.

This comes days after the Jammu and Kashmir administration asked all district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the union territory.

"Further, all gatherings for social and customary functions will be restricted to 200 only and after following due COVID SOPs," it added.

COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir have shown an upward trajectory over the last few weeks. The union territory had recorded 501 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Several schools in many districts were shut in the last few days after many students and teachers tested positive for COVID-19.