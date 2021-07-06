Amid surge, Assam imposes complete lockdown in seven districts

GUWAHATI:

06 July 2021 18:47 IST

Three level containment for all 34 districts in State, says Health Minister Mahanta.

Seven of Assam’s 34 districts have been put under complete lockdown owing to the spread of COVID-19, primarily in the rural areas. Tea estates dominate five of these seven districts.

Biswanath, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon and Sonitpur have been brought under curfew “round the clock” as the number of cases were rising exponentially in these districts, Assam’s Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

According to a revised standard operating procedure issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday, only the shops dealing in grocery, fruits, vegetables, animal fodder, milk and milk products would be allowed to operate up to 5 p.m. in these districts.

A ban has been imposed on the movement of all modes of vehicles, except those ferrying essential commodities.

Mr. Mahanta said the 34 districts in the State have been categorised into three zones — under total containment (lockdown), under partial curfew and under relaxed curfew.

He said the curfew would remain in force from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the districts showing improvement. These districts include Dhubri, Kamrup (Metropolitan), South Salmara, Majuli, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Udalguri, West Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, Charaideo and Hailakandi.

In districts such as Sivasagar, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Baksa, Bajali, Kamrup, Darrang, Nagaon, Hojai, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Cachar, Karimganj and Karbi Anglong, which are showing a moderate positivity rate, the curfew will remain in force from 2 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The State government would provide each household in micro-containment zones with ration worth ₹2,000.

The Health Minister said the movement of inter-district passenger transport services and people would continue to remain suspended. Public gathering in the districts under complete lockdown has been banned.