Amid speculation of Amarinder-Shah meet, Captain’s advisor says ‘too much being read’

Amid speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh could meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J.P. Nadda on his two-day visit to Delhi that starts on Tuesday, a close aide of Capt. Amarinder has said “too much being read”.

“Too much being read into @capt_amarinder’s visit to Delhi. He’s on a personal visit, during which he’ll meet some friends and also vacate Kapurthala house for the new CM. No need for any unnecessary speculation,” said Raveen Thukral, media advisor of Capt. Amarinder on Twitter.

After the Congress top leadership cornered Capt. Amarinder (79) into resigning from his post, the two-time Chief Minister made it clear that he would explore and exercise his political option at an appropriate time. He had stated he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades.

Ahead of Assembly elections, due early next year, his visit to Delhi, has triggered speculations of his meeting senior BJP leaders.

There has been a power tussle between Capt. Amarinder and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and the former has been consistently hitting out the latter, terming him to be “dangerous for the State.” Capt. Amarinder had clearly stated that he would fight Mr. Sidhu’s elevation to the post of Chief Minister tooth and nail, adding, he would pit a strong candidate against the PPCC president in Assembly polls to ensure his defeat.