Amid sharpest spike, Haryana imposes night curfew

13 April 2021 01:38 IST

State registers single-day high of 3,818 cases; restrictions in force till further orders

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Haryana, the Manohar Lal government on Monday announced night curfew between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., effective Monday night.

The order was issued as the State recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 3,818 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 3,20,699, while 14 more fatalities took the death toll to 3,282, a health department bulletin said. Among the districts that reported a big spike are Gurugram with 1,132 cases, Faridabad 472, Karnal 327, Sonipat 228, Panchkula 224 and Hisar with 180 cases.

The government said movement of individuals for all non-essential activities has been barred. “No person shall leave their homes or shall move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around any road or public place during the said hours,” said the State Disaster Management Authority. The restrictions will remain in force till further orders.

Legal action

According to the order, any person violating the directions will face action under the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable.

The order said exemption has been granted to officials manning law and order, emergencies and municipal services as well as media persons with accreditation. Those specially issued movement curfew passes by the officers authorised in this regard are also exempted.

“There shall be no curbs on inter and Intra-State movement of essential and non-essential goods. All vehicles/persons in bona fide transit shall be allowed to pass, but only after verification of point of origin and destination,” said the order.

