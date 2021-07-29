Amid row over Uttarakhand CM’s visit, managing committee of Gurdwara Sri Nanak Mata quits

CHANDIGARH

SGPC ordered probe after allegations that ritual protocols were violated

All members of the managing committee of the Gurdwara Sri Nanak Mata in Uttarakhand have resigned amid allegations of violation of Sikh maryada (code of conduct) during Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s recent visit to the gurdwara.

The Chief Minister had visited the gurdwara, earlier this week, where a programme to welcome him was organised by the managing committee. During the event a dance performance by children was held and the recitation of the ‘gurbani’ was also reportedly interrupted.

Following the allegation, a three-member committee of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) — the body responsible for the management of Gurdwaras — was sent to investigate the incident to the Gurdwara Nanakmata on the directions of Akal Takht, the highest Sikh temporal seat.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “The committee investigated the whole matter and recorded the statements of the management. As per the demand of the Sangat (congregation), the present management committee of Gurdwara Nanakmata Sahib has resigned,” said Ms. Kaur.

She said, after the resignation by the incumbent management committee, a five-member executive committee has been constituted by the SGPC, which includes Jarnail Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Jasbir Singh and Amarjeet Singh, to look after the management of Gurdwara Nanakmata Sahib till further orders.

Ms. Kaur added that the enquiry team sent by the SGPC would soon submit its report to the Akal Takht and further action would be taken accordingly.