Amid rise in temperature, Odisha to start morning shifts in schools

The daytime temperature soared past 40 degree Celsius for the first time ahead of summer

With daytime temperature soaring past 40 degree Celsius for the first time ahead of summer on Friday, the Odisha government has directed the Education department to start morning shifts in schools from March 1.

Usually schools start functioning in morning hours from April 1 every year. “Classes for IX and XI which are now running from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. are rescheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Classes for X and XII which are conducted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. are rescheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said the School and Mass Education department in an order on Friday.

It directed District Education Officers to ensure availability of safe and pure drinking water in all schools. Besides, they have been asked to store oral rehydration salt. The department advised schools to sensitise students and staffs not to be exposed to heat.

On Friday, Bhubaneswar recorded the highest temperature of 40.4 degree Celsius. The all-time record for February is, however, 42.7 degree Celsius that was recorded in February 23, 1963. For Bhubaneswar, the highest maximum temperature recorded during the past 10 years is 40.9 degree Celsius recorded on February 20, 2016. Bhubaneswar had recorded the highest temperature of the country for consecutive days on Wednesday and Thursday.

In Jajpur and Kendrapara districts, the daytime temperature was measured beyond 38 degree Celsius.

The Special Relief Commissioner had already cautioned District Collectors about possible heatwave conditions during the summer. Issuing an advisory, the SRC directed officials to take steps to ensure no human casualty due to sunstroke.

“Sufficient life-saving medicines and ORS may be stored in dispensaries and community health centres to meet emergency situations. Separate beds and wards may be earmarked for heat stroke cases,” says the advisory.

The SRC has called for 24-hour control rooms at State and district levels during the heatwave period.