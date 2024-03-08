Amid resentment over seat sharing within Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (Shinde) camp leader urges Modi, Shah to put Maharashtra BJP in line

March 08, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - PUNE

Amid smouldering resentment within the Mahayuti allies in Maharashtra over seat sharing, the sabre-rattling between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party continued with senior Shinde camp leader Ramdas Kadam warning his bigger ally that it should not attempt to deceive them while exhorting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to “pull up” Maharashtra BJP leaders.

Mr. Kadam, a former Cabinet Minister and a four-term MLA from Khed in Konkan region, has been vocal against the BJP staking claim to seats where the sitting MP is from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.

‘Poaching our cadre’

“These are places that belong to sitting MPs from the Shiv Sena. Yet, BJP leaders are touring such constituencies, poaching our cadre and trying to claim them for themselves. Be it Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Maval or Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituencies, this phenomenon is occurring everywhere. This is condemnable,” he said.

The senior leader said that Mr. Shinde and the rebel Shiv Sena leaders had taken a big risk in aligning with the BJP. He urged Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah to pull the ears of the Maharashtra BJP leaders.

“Everyone wants to increase their party strength. But we have joined the BJP [alliance] by keeping our trust in Modi and Shah. They must ensure that there will not be a betrayal [of the Shinde-led Sena]. No one will have any faith left with the BJP if it keeps on betraying its allies in this manner,” he said.

Mr. Kadam’s son, Dapoli MLA Yogesh Kadam alleged that his office-bearers were being inducted into the BJP, while remarking that he would have to take steps if no alternatives were available.

BJP respects Sena: Fadnavis

Downplaying Mr. Kadam’s outburst, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP had always respected the Shiv Sena.

“I have known Mr. Kadam for many years. He has a habit of talking sharply and making such statements. At times, he speaks out of anger. But the BJP has always treated the Sena with great respect,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Recently, Mr. Kadam had stridently protested against the Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha seat being given to BJP leader and Union Minister Narayan Rane after the latter staked claimed to the seat.

“This [Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg] has been the BJP’s constituency for years together, be it in the Lok Sabha or the Vidhan Sabha polls. [Mr. Rane’s son and ex-MP] Nilesh Rane has been contesting from here. While I am not staking any personal claim on the seat, it is the BJP who should get it,” Mr. Rane said.

In response, Mr. Kadam shot back: “Does the BJP want to finish every other party and live alone? I was the one who led the campaign in the 2019 general election against the BJP. So, how can Narayan Rane claim that seat. While I do not want to create any controversy within the Mahayuti, what is happening is not right.”

Mr. Rane, a former Rajya Sabha member, was not repeated this year for the Upper House. There are strong indications that the Union Minister will be asked to contest the Lok Sabha, and is accordingly looking for a seat in his stronghold of Sindhudurg.

