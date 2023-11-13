HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid raging Maratha quota stir, OBC leader Wadettiwar seeks increase in security

Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly allegedly received threat messages; request for increased security follows his criticism of quota activist Jarange-Patil

November 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
Vijay Wadettiwar

Vijay Wadettiwar | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on November 13 wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding an increase in his security after he allegedly received threat messages.

Mr. Wadettiwar’s request comes in the wake of his sharp criticism of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand for Marathas to be given Kunbi Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates.

An influential OBC leader from Vidarbha and the Congress’ OBC face, Mr. Wadettiwar had recently censured Mr. Jarange-Patil by accusing the activist of seeking political mileage in demanding the Eknath Shinde government give Kunbi OBC certificates to all Marathas by December 24.

Like OBC leader and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction) Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, Mr. Wadettiwar said Maratha youths would not really benefit from being included in the OBC Kunbi category, and that granting Kunbi certificates to Marathas would also be unjust to the 372 sub-castes under the OBC category.

The Congress leader had further claimed that Mr. Jarange-Patil did not really care for the interests of the Maratha community’s youth and urged them to study the problem for themselves.

Mr. Wadettiwar criticised the Shinde government for failing to address the problems of the OBCs. “It has been the policy of all State governments, particularly the current Shinde government, to take OBC votes for granted and then slight our community once its use is over. Just because the OBC community is scattered into 370 different castes does not mean we cannot come together if needed,” he said.

In response, Mr. Jarange-Patil said OBC leaders ought to stop talking against Maratha reservation and about the Maratha community in general.

“Do not spoil social harmony. The Marathas are doing everything to keep the peace. We have been careful not to disrupt law and order. While ordinary OBCs are not saying anything nor are they opposed to our reservation, it is the OBC leaders who are vitiating the atmosphere by making anti-quota statements,” the activist alleged.

Mr. Jarange-Patil accused the State government of bowing before pressure from OBC leaders, alleging that they were deliberately lodging false cases against Maratha quota activists agitating peacefully across several districts in the Marathwada region.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Caste / Reservation / politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.