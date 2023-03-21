HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid protests, Rajasthan becomes first State to pass Right to Health Bill

Doctors and paramedical staff of private hospitals and nursing homes have been protesting against the Bill, saying its ‘draconian provisions’ would stifle the private health sector

March 21, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Police use water cannons in Jaipur to disperse doctors protesting against Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill which was passed by the Assembly on Tuesday.

Police use water cannons in Jaipur to disperse doctors protesting against Rajasthan’s Right to Health Bill which was passed by the Assembly on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo

Amid a strong protest by the agitating private doctors, the Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the Right to Health Bill with the provision for mandatory free-of-cost emergency treatment for every resident of the State at both the government hospitals and the privately-run institutions. With this, Rajasthan has become the first and the only State in the country to legislate the right to health.

The Bill, which was tabled in the Assembly on September 22 last year and was later referred to a Select Committee, was passed by voice vote in the House. The Bill gives every resident of the State the right to emergency treatment care “without prepayment of requisite fee or charges” by any public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres.

Medical and Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said during a two-hour-long debate on the Bill that it was major welfare step aimed at protecting the interests of the public. Mr. Meena said the State government would reimburse the expenses to the health care provider if a patient was unable to pay the requisite charges after emergency care, stabilisation and referral.

The doctors and paramedical staff of private hospitals and nursing homes have been protesting against the Bill, saying its “draconian provisions” would stifle the private health sector. The agitating doctors said the amendments suggested by them to the Select Committee were not carried out and the Bill had made it mandatory to provide free treatment without defining an emergency.

While the doctors clashed with the police at Statue Circle near the State Assembly, the health care services across the State were adversely affected, as the private hospitals remained closed for the second consecutive day. Police used water cannons to disperse the agitating doctors, even as the medicos in government hospitals boycotted work for two hours as a symbolic gesture of support.

‘Demand not justified’

Mr. Meena said the private doctors’ demand for withdrawal of the Bill was not justified, as it had been amended based on several of the suggestions submitted by them. The ruling Congress had made a promise to legislate the right to health in its manifesto for the 2018 Assembly election and the delay in bringing the law had caused a serious concern among the health activists.

The Minister pointed out that the State government had allotted land to several big hospitals on concessional rates and affirmed that they were duty-bound to provide treatment to all the patients.

The Bill makes it mandatory for the hospitals to provide treatment in emergency cases without waiting for medico-legal formalities and give medicines and transport facility without charging money. The implementation of the law is expected to do away with out-of-pocket expenditure and bring transparency and accountability within the health care system.

The Jan Swasthya Abhiyan (JSA)-Rajasthan welcomed the Bill’s passage in the Assembly, but it expressed concern over some “serious gaps” in the law.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.