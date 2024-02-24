U.P. government cancels constable recruitment exam

February 24, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on February 24 cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam, which had been conducted on February 17 and 18, and were followed by allegations of paper leaks. The re-examination will now be conducted in the next six months.

“Orders have been given to cancel the examination 2023 conducted for selection to the positions of constable in U.P. police and to conduct re-examination within the next six months. There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youngsters will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action will be taken against such anti-social elements,” U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Uttar Pradesh in the last week of December 2023, notified for 60,244 posts of police constable under the State police force. The registration process which begins on December 27, 2023, and ended on January 16, 2024, led to 48.17 lakh aspirants filling the form to appear in the written test which took place at 2,385 centres across 75 districts of the State. The examination made headlines due to massive influx of candidates amid charges of paper leak and discrepancies.

Opposition parties reacted sharply over the decision, adding the U.P. government was “forced to bow down” before the youth.

“The cancellation of Uttar Pradesh Police Exam is the victory of the youth and the defeat of the miscreants belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Earlier, the BJP people were saying that the papers were not leaked, now it seems they have accepted it did happen. It effectively meant that officers and criminals were in collusion. In the face of all the evidence, the government has been forced to bow down to avoid a historic defeat in the elections,” Samajwadi Party president, and leader of Opposition in U.P. Assembly, Akhilesh Yadav said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in U.P. hailed the cancellation as big victory of student and youth.

“Big victory for student power and youth unity. Uttar Pradesh Police Exam was finally cancelled. The message is clear no matter how much the government tries to suppress the truth, our rights can be won only by fighting unitedly. Those who unite will win, those who remain divide will be crushed,” Mr. Gandhi wrote on X.

