Amid pandemonium, Jharkhand Assembly tables ₹11,988-crore supplementary Budget 

The second day of the Jharkhand Assembly session remained noisy as the BJP created ruckus over the law and order issue whereas the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Left protested against Manipur violence. Amid the chaos, the first supplementary Budget of ₹11,988 crore for 2023-2024 was tabled in the Assembly.

Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled the Budget in which Energy department was proposed the maximum outlay of ₹7,033 crore, followed by the Urban Development and Housing department at ₹927.49 crore, the Rural Development department ₹574.29 crore, the Women Child Development and Social Security department ₹333.56 crore, the Home, Prison and Disaster Management department got ₹587 crore. The Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperative Department is proposed to get ₹180 crore. The rest of the amount was proposed for loan and interest.

Before the proceedings began, BJP legislators rushed to the well, shouting slogans against the Hemant Soren government over the alleged deteriorating law and order. The BJP demanded a debate on the law and order issue. However, JMM, Congress and RJD legislators demanded a debate over Manipur violence.

‘Double standards’

While speaking to journalists, State BJP president Babulal Marandi slammed the Hemant Soren government and accused it of indulging in “double-standard politics”.

“When the BJP wants to hold a debate on Manipur violence, the Congress leaders walk out of Parliament but demand a debate in the Jharkhand Assembly. There should be a debate on the crumbling law and order situation in the Jharkhand Assembly, not on Manipur. In 1958 itself the Centre had imposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in several States of the northeast. You all know that Manipur’s famous human rights activist Irom Sharmila is on fast for the past 16 years against the AFSPA. I mean to say that if everything would have been OK then there was no need for the Centre to impose the AFSPA,” Mr. Marandi said.

The State BJP chief said the Centre was taking all possible action to curb Manipur violence but the Opposition was doing politics over the issue and creating ruckus in the Jharkhand Assembly.

All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto expressed disappointment over the Speaker not holding a debate on important issues as discussed in the meeting of the business advisory committee.

“It was decided during the business advisory committee meeting that debate would be held on several issues of Jharkhand like unemployment. The State government always runs away from holding discussion on basic issues. I don’t think the Jharkhand Assembly is the place to discuss Manipur violence; we should better discuss the State’s issue,“ Mr. Mahto asserted.

‘Sack Manipur CM’

Under the banner of INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance), the JMM, Congress, RJD and CPI (ML) Liberation legislators displayed placards and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should sack the Manipur Chief Minister.

“The way the tribal women were paraded naked in Manipur, it is the worst crime in a democratic set-up and Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao. The Prime Minister should sack the Manipur government and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should speak up on the issue,” Congress MLA Rajesh Kachhap said.

Jharkhand Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam demanded imposition of President’s rule in Manipur.

CPI (ML) MLA Vinod Kumar Singh too slammed the Centre alleging that under the supervision of the State government, atrocities against women were taking place in Manipur. He said the Prime Minister took 75 days to break his silence on Manipur, which was disappointing.

