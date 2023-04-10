Amid Opposition barbs, Shinde-Fadnavis hit the field as unseasonal rain, hail ravage Maharashtra croplands

April 10, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Pune

Amid barbs and taunts from the Opposition for going to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh instead of addressing the plight of farmers affected by unseasonal rain and hail, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis hit the field on Monday, touring Nashik and Amravati districts respectively.

Reviewing the situation in Nashik in north Maharashtra, where cropland in several tehsils have been severely affected by unseasonal hailstorms, Mr. Shinde announced a total of ₹177 crore to be disbursed for farmers across the State as compensation for crops affected by rain in March.

The funds pertain to agricultural crops damaged due to unseasonal rain that wreaked havoc between March 4 to 8 and March 16 to 19.

“Unseasonal rain is a disaster declared by the State government and if the loss of agricultural crops is more than 33%, then assistance is given to farmers in form of investment subsidy at the prescribed rate for the affected area. Demands for funds were made by all the divisional commissioners to assist farmers afflicted by untimely rain in March. According to this, a fund of ₹177.8 crores was distributed the State government today,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Visiting afflicted districts in Amravati, Mr. Fadnavis said that unseasonal rain in the last two days had damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region.

Intermittent showers decimated crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts.

“Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment process has been completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers,” Mr. Fadnavis told reporters, adding that the State government was firmly behind the farmers affected by hailstorm and heavy rain.

It is observed that certain villages in specific areas have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

“We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — particularly the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party — targeted Mr. Shinde and Mr. Fadnavis for allegedly neglecting Maharashtra’s farmers in lieu of their grand ‘carnival’ in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr. Shinde, speaking in Ayodhya, had riposted with a jibe at Mr. Thackeray, stating that he was a Chief Minister who ‘visited the field and not a Chief Minister who merely sat at home” (an allusion to Mr. Thackeray).

