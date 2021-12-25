Amid Omicron scare, Haryana imposes night curfew

CHANDIGARH

25 December 2021 02:31 IST

Only fully vaccinated people can enter public offices, facilities from January 1

Amid COVID variant Omicron scare, the Haryana government on Friday announced imposition of night curfew between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. from December 25.

An order said that keeping in view the emergence of Omicron variant and persistent rise in COVID-19 cases in the State, night movement restrictions would be strictly imposed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the State. Besides, in indoor and open spaces, gatherings of up to 50% of the hall/area capacity would be allowed with a ceiling of a maximum of 200/300 persons respectively subject to strict observance of COVID-appropriate behaviour.

It would be the responsibility of organisers to ensure that only fully vaccinated persons attended the events. Also, only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed entry into public offices and facilities from January 1, 2022, it added.

The restrictions would be in place till January 5, 2022.