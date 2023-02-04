Amid Minister’s murder, Odisha Leader of Opposition surrenders personal security

February 04, 2023 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Leader of the Opposition in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Jayanarayan Mishra, on Friday gave up two personal security officers in the wake of murder of former Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kisore Das by an assistant sub inspector of police.

“The police are expected to operate within the constitutional framework. The State police have shown loyalty to the ruling party over the years. So, I have lost faith in the Odisha police. I have decided to surrender the security provided by the State police. The two personal security officers would no more render service to me,” said Mr. Mishra.

He further said, “the police have become goondas who are always to target the Opposition parties at the behest of the Biju Janata Dal. During elections, they carry cash of the ruling party and distribute liquor among people,” said the veteran Bharatiya Janata Party leader

The Leader of the Opposition said, “I have taken the lead in relinquishing security provided to me. The party legislators would take their decision on their own or the issue could be discussed at party forum.”

‘Govt. enacted drama’

Mr. Mishra had already courted controversy by claiming that the former Minister died shortly after he was shot in the chest. However, the government enacted drama by airlifting his body from Jharsuguda to Bhubaneswar, he had said.

The State BJP had issued a statement saying the Crime Branch was assigned the probe to ‘sweep the truth about the murder under the carpet’.

“In the past few high-profile murder cases, the Crime Branch had utterly failed to come to any conclusion. Some of the key witnesses had died under suspicious manner. Cases such as the death of a minor girl in Nayagarh district, murder of a BJP leader in Cuttack district and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi could not be solved,” alleged Lekhashree Samantsinhar, BJP spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Odisha Director General of Police, Sunil Bansal, spoke for the first time on Minister Naba Kishore Das’s murder.

“Though the Crime Branch team is headed by an Additional Director General of Police, one should not expect early outcome in the probe. In such crime, it does take time. We have sought to use the Central government’s advanced technology to decipher any evidence. I have spoken to the Union Home Ministry with this regard. Some teams from the Centre could come to Odisha to help in the probe,” said Mr. Bansal.

The DGP said, “we are now reviewing standard operating procedures set for personal security officers (PSOs). The primary duty of PSOs is to protect the protectee. In order to prevent recurrence of such incident, we have started discussions with top agencies involved in personal protection.”