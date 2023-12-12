Amid Maratha quota stir, Chairperson of Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission resigns

December 12, 2023 03:56 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Pune

Amid the raging Maratha quota stir, the chairperson of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission Justice (retired) Anand Nirgude has resigned from his post, prompting the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to decry governmental interference in the working of the Commission that was tasked to look into the socio-economic backwardness of the Maratha community.

According to sources, Justice (retired) Nirgude had submitted his resignation to the Eknath Shinde-led government on December 4, alleging strong governmental interference in the functioning of the Commission. His resignation was accepted on December 9.

There had been intense speculation of Mr. Nirgude quitting since the past week. The ten-member State Backward Class Commission had witnessed a spate of resignations recently, with four of its Other Backward Class (OBC) members earlier quitting on grounds that the Commission was under ‘pressure’ from some Ministers and bureaucrats in the State government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said that the Eknath Shinde government was likely to constitute a fresh Commission following Justice (retired) Nirgude’s resignation, which could consist of more members from the Maratha community in a bid to help expedite the process of granting a quota to the Marathas.

Criticising the Shinde government for failing to inform the Legislative Assembly of Mr. Nirgude’s resignation, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition (in the Legislative Assembly) and Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar accused it of trying to “throttle voices of the OBCs”.

Mr. Wadettiwar, a prominent OBC leader from Maharashtra’s Vidarbha region, said, “The present State Backward Class Commission had been constituted during the time of the MVA government. The Shinde government is bringing pressure to bear on some OBC members in this commission. Why is it trying to throttle voices of the OBCs in this manner? Why did the government hide the date of Mr. Nirgude’s resignation? What was the motive behind this?”

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction leader Ambadas Danve (Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council) alleged that some members in the government were trying to deliberately show the Commission in a bad light by trying to prove that it was not interested in working towards Maratha reservation.

However, Shambhuraj Desai, a Minister from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena camp said the government had not yet understood the reason behind Mr. Nirgude’s resignation.

“There is no question of the State government interfering in the workings of the Commission. It is completely independent and has full freedom of operation,” Mr. Desai said.

Last week, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Laxman Hake, a member of the Commission who had resigned after alleging that the Commission was being subjected to a political agenda in order to expedite the Maratha reservation process at any cost.

Yet another member, Balaji Sagar Killarikar, who resigned earlier this month, said that pressure on the State Backward Class Commission had increased ever since the Eknath Shinde-led government decided to expedite the process of granting a quota for the Marathas in the backdrop of quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s agitation.

Meanwhile, speaking in Beed district, Mr. Jarange Patil continued his verbal sabre-rattling against OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal, accusing the ruling government of delaying granting reservation to the Marathas by bowing under Mr. Bhujbal’s pressure.

“It appears the government is coming under the pressure of one leader [Bhujbal]. We are strongly suspicious that the government is bowing before him, and hence is pushing dates concerning granting a quota for the Maratha community and withdrawing cases lodged against quota agitators. But this government should realize that the Maratha of today is not the same of that in the past. This government now faces a challenge from an awakened Maratha community,” Mr. Jarange Patil said, while remaining adamant on the December 24 deadline for granting a quota to the Maratha community.

He said there would be a meeting on December 17 in Jalna’s Antarwali Sarathi village to decide the next course of action if the government did not deliver the quota within December 24.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.