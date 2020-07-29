Amid impasse, Gehlot meets Governor again

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday met Governor Kalraj Mishra amid the impasse over calling a session of the state assembly.
The meeting, the second in recent days, lasted for about 15 minutes.
At an event earlier in the day, Mr. Gehlot told party MLAs that he will meet the Governor again over summoning the session. The state cabinet on Tuesday sent for the third time a proposal on the session to the Governor.
A Raj Bhawan spokesperson described Wednesday’s meeting as a courtesy call.
Rajasthan Governor has returned proposal for calling assembly session for third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants, Mr. Gehlot told reports before meeting the Governor.
Whether the governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call assembly session, we will be victorious, he added.
