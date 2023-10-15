Amid disease scare, Manipur govt bans transportation of pigs and sale of pork in Imphal West

October 15, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - IMPHAL

Transportation of pigs and sale of pork in Manipur’s Imphal West district have been banned with immediate effect, according to an order issued by the District Magistrate. Following reports of pigs dying in large numbers owing to a yet unknown disease, the Veterinary Department had collected samples and sent it to Guwahati for laboratory testing.

Dr N. Ibotombi, Director of the Veterinary Department,said that most of the infected pigs, both dead and alive, were in the farms located in the Central Agricultural University, Iroishemba.

Of late, reports have stated that pig farmers in Manipur have been throwing the carcasses into the rivers. The Veterinary Department has issued a guideline on how to dispose of the carcasses but it is suspected that the pork taken from these carcasses is being sold to some gullible consumers.

The meat sellers have slashed the price of pork to ₹180 per kilogram in the State. Till a few days ago, the market rate was ₹380 per kg.

Results of 15 samples collected from other domesticated animals are awaited.

Meanwhile, villagers of the Tamenglong district in Manipur and some parts of the neighbouring State of Nagaland said that Amur falcons have started arriving in the mountainous forests from far-off countries. These migratory birds are expected to stay for one month in the region and later return to their habitats.

Apart from attempts to protect these avian species, the Veterinary Department is planning to conduct a census of the birds in the State. The officials said the proposed survey will be held with cooperation of voluntary organisations.

The department has already notified that there are provisions in the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 for fines and imprisonment to those who catch, sell live or roasted Amur falcons.

