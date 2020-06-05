Amid curbs, Muslims arrange for cremation of Pandit neighbour

Srinagar

05 June 2020 00:17 IST

The body was also carried by them for last rites in the Valley

At a time when funerals are restricted to close family members in red zones due to the COVID-19 scare, a group of local Muslims joined a Pandit family in the last rites, as just around a dozen Pandit families are left in Bandipora’s Kuloosa village after upsurge of militancy in the 1990s.

The locals arranged the things used for the last rites as per Hindu rituals, amid the implementation of lockdown measures following fresh cases reported in Bandipora district in the past two days.

“Local Muslims made special arrangements to perform the last rites. Firewood was arranged for cremation. The body was also shouldered by Muslims. It’s our duty to ensure that we are with our Pandit neighbours through thick and thin,” Abdul Qadir, a villager, said.

The family of deceased Rani Bhat, wife of Moti Lal Bhat, did not leave the Valley when militancy broke out and the forced migration of hundreds of Pandit families in the Valley. Maintaining social distancing, the mourners, including scores of Muslims, were seen being a part of the cremation rituals.

“Locals visited the bereaved family one by one and expressed their condolences. We maintained social distancing but ensured the family do not mourn the death all alone,” the villager added.

The pictures of the cremation went viral online, as local boys were seen participating in the last rites of the minority community in the State.