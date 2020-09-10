Amid COVID-19, West Bengal holds short one-day Assembly session

A one-day session of the West Bengal Assembly was held on Wednesday. The House, where about half of the lawmakers were present after undergoing COVID-19 tests, was adjourned sine die after obituary references and passing a condolence resolution for former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan and leader of Left Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty demanded that the session be extended for discussion on COVID-19, migrant workers and price rise of essential commodities. Both the leaders also urged the State government to intoduce a motion on funds for the State not being released by the Centre. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attended the House.
The session was the first sitting after March this year and norms of physical distancing were observed.
Meanwhile, members of the BJP legislative party organised a sit-in inside the Assembly premises, near Ambedkar statue, to register their protest over recent political violence. According to Manoj Tigga, leader of the party, the protest was against the killing of BJP workers.
