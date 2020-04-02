Amid COVID-19 scare, 11 Bangladeshi nationals sent home

Eleven Bangladeshi nationals, who had returned from New Delhi more than a week ago, have been sent to their country through a land customs station on the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.

Officials of the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Guwahati said the 11 were sent home via Dawki in Meghalaya after proper medical examination and ascertaining that they had not attended the congregation at the Tablighi Jamaat centre in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area.

“They had documentary evidence that they had gone to Delhi for admission-related work in a foreign university,” Bangladesh’s Assistant High Commissioner Shah Mohammad Tanvir Mansur told newspersons.

The 11 had been under medical observation after reaching Guwahati from Delhi last month. Their departure was coordinated by the Assam and Meghalaya governments, the Bangladesh officials said.

It was initially suspected that they had attended the Nizamuddin programme as the timing of their stay in Delhi coincided with the congregation.

“Their arrival in India and their departure was through proper channel,” a Bangladeshi official said.

The Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner’s office organised a vehicle for the 11 people from Guwahati on Tuesday. They were allowed to cross the border at Dawki that afternoon after necessary clearance.