Amid chaos of cyclone Amphan in Odisha, woman gives birth to baby in fire service van

A woman gave birth to a baby girl inside a fire service van while being shifted to hospital in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, which recorded heavy and strong winds under the impact of super cyclone ‘Amphan’ on Wednesday morning

The dramatic scenes of the woman being rescued, clearing of a road that was blocked by fallen trees and admission of the mother and baby in a hospital were shot by Odisha fire service personnel, who played a key role in the rescue act.

At about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Mahakalapada fire station in Kendrapara received a distress call about a woman experiencing labour pain and the road to her house being blocked by uprooted trees. Although family members of 20-year-old Janaki Sethi made a frantic call seeking ambulance service, they could not avail of it.

“The family members tried to contact ambulance operators. No ambulance turned up. On receipt of the information, two fire service teams with men and equipment rushed to the spot,” said P. K. Dash, Deputy Fire Officer.

The fire service personnel cleared 22 fallen trees on the road using power saws despite strong winds and torrential rain. They took the pregnant woman in a fire service van from Jhanhara village.

“The fire men reached the spot risking their own lives. The lady was undergoing severe labour pain and the team immediately picked up the woman for treatment. However, on the way to Community Health Centre, Mahakalapada, the lady gave birth to a girl child inside the vehicle,” said Mr. Dash.

The team tried its best to provide assistance to both mother and baby, Mr. Dash added. They took the duo to the Community Health Centre, Mahakalapada, for further treatment. The timely and dedicated effort of the fire service personnel saved two precious lives.

As per standard evacuation protocol of the State, pregnant women in affected districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendraparra, Bhadrak and Balasore were admitted to hospital on Tuesday.