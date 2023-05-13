Amid Cabinet reshuffle talk, Odisha Speaker, two Ministers quit their posts

May 13, 2023 04:24 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

Speaker of the Odisha Assembly, Bikram Keshari Arukha, and two Ministers on Friday quit their posts fuelling speculation of a minor reshuffle in the Naveen Patnaik Cabinet.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and Labour and Employee’s State Insurance Minister Srikanta Sahu stepped down from their ministerial positions.

The two Ministers were entangled in different controversies. While a Biju Janata Dal woman leader levelled allegation of harassment against Mr. Sahu, Mr. Dash’s name was dragged into controversy of alleged suicide by Dharmendra Sahu, a zilla parishad member in Puri district.

“I have resigned from the Speaker’s post due to personal reasons. I have performed to the best of my ability in whichever posts I have been assigned in the past. I will accept any position either in party or government in future,” said Mr. Arukha.

Mr. Sahu said, “since the elections are just one year away, I have resigned from my post to strengthen the party in my region.”

Both Mr. Arukha and Mr. Sahu belonged to Ganjam, the home district of Mr. Patnaik. During the past one year, internal squabbling within the district unit of the party had become a cause of concern for the leadership. There is no senior leader having organisational capability who can lead the party in the district. Mr. Arukha is considered as the best option to fill the vacuum. In the past, he had headed some important departments.

As far as Mr. Dash is concerned, the BJD had lost the zilla parishad election in Puri district after suicide by Dharmendra Sahu. Political observers said it had gone against the Minister.

Neither Governor Ganeshi Lal nor Mr. Patnaik is in Odisha. The party may take a decision on the reshuffle after declaration of the Jharsuguda by-election result on Saturday.

