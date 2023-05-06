ADVERTISEMENT

Amid an exchange of fire, Northern Army Commander visits encounter site in J&K's Rajouri

May 06, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Jammu

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" by ground commanders

PTI

Army Northern Command Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation on the ongoing operations in Kandi area of Rajouri district on May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 6, the Army said.

Five Army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer injured on May 5 in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists.

According to a Defence spokesperson, contact has been established with hiding terrorists around 1.15 a.m. on May 6 and the firing between the two sides was continuing when the last reports were received.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Northern Army commander visits J&K, reviews troops’ operational preparedness

Officials said at least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" by ground commanders.

Army Northern Command Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation on the ongoing operations in Kandi area of Rajouri district on May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a tweet, the Army Northern Command said, "OP TRINETRA Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Army Commander Northern Command at ground zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants."

"He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders," the tweet read.

The spokesman said a wreath laying ceremony for the Army personnel killed in the operation will be held at the Air Force station in Jammu shortly.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander and senior officials from the Army will pay tributes to the bravehearts, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US