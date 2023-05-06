HamberMenu
Amid an exchange of fire, Northern Army Commander visits encounter site in J&K's Rajouri

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" by ground commanders

May 06, 2023 12:51 pm | Updated 01:15 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Army Northern Command Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation on the ongoing operations in Kandi area of Rajouri district on May 6, 2023.

Army Northern Command Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation on the ongoing operations in Kandi area of Rajouri district on May 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Amid an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on May 6, the Army said.

Five Army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer injured on May 5 in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists.

According to a Defence spokesperson, contact has been established with hiding terrorists around 1.15 a.m. on May 6 and the firing between the two sides was continuing when the last reports were received.

Also Read | Northern Army commander visits J&K, reviews troops’ operational preparedness

Officials said at least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing "Operation Trinetra" by ground commanders.

In a tweet, the Army Northern Command said, "OP TRINETRA Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi Army Commander Northern Command at ground zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants."

"He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders," the tweet read.

The spokesman said a wreath laying ceremony for the Army personnel killed in the operation will be held at the Air Force station in Jammu shortly.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander and senior officials from the Army will pay tributes to the bravehearts, he said.

