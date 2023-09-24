Amethi Hospital to move Court against license revocation

September 24, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST - Lucknow

The management of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi on September 23 has decided to move court against the revocation of its licence by the Uttar Pradesh Health department earlier this week following the death of a woman due to alleged negligence in treatment. Awadhesh Sharma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, run by a Trust whose chairperson is former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said that the hospital and the people of Amethi will definitely get justice in the court of law against the decision of the State government.

The State health department this week suspended the Amethi hospital’s licence and put a halt on its OPD and emergency services following a probe into the death of a 22-year-old woman, Divya. In its report, the three-member team found laxity in the treatment given to the patient and added the woman could have been saved if the specialist doctors had reached the hospital. Earlier, the opposition Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of acting out “political vendetta” by “targeting” the hospital, associated with the Gandhi family.

The BJP Lok Sabha member Varun Gandhi on Friday also questioned the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to suspend the licence of the hospital calling the decision as injustice to lakhs of people who depend on the hospital not only for primary healthcare services but also for their livelihood. He added revoking the license will be akin to punishing the poorest of the poor in a manner that so many more may die as a result.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.