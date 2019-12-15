Amended Citizenship Act an insult to Savarkar’s views: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on December 15 criticised former ally BJP over allowing persecuted minorities into India under the new citizenship law, saying it is an “insult” to V.D. Savarkar who sought to bring the land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under “one country”.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the winter session of the State legislature, Mr. Thackeray said that issues like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 (CAA) were being raised to “divert attention” of the people from real issues like “lack of security to women, unemployment and a farm crisis”.

He said the Act is against the principles of Savarkar. “Savarkar had demanded bringing land from the Sindhu river to Kanyakumari under one country. Instead of doing that, the BJP-led Central government is simply accepting persecuted minorities into India by defying Savarkar, which is an insult to him,” said Mr. Thackeray.

“Is the CAA based on ideology? What about violence which erupted over it? The CAA is against the views of Savarkar... Instead of trying to corner the Sena why the BJP is not aggressive on Savarkar like it is on the citizenship law,” he asked.

The CM said the Sena’s stand on Savarkar remains unchanged. A day earlier the Sena had reacted strongly to Rahul Gandhi’s barb against Savarkar.

When asked about implementation of the CAA in Maharashtra, Mr. Thackeray said that will be dependent upon the ruling of the Supreme Court. “We are checking legality of the new law. Some people have challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court. We are waiting to find out whether the new act fits the framework of Constitution or not,” he said. “Our queries on the new law still remain unanswered. We will decide (whether to implement the CAA or not) on the decision of the court,” Mr. Thackeray added.

Non-BJP ruled states like Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab have decided against implementing the Act. On December 9, the Sena voted in favour of the new law in the Lok Sabha. However, the party later did an about turn and walked out from the Rajya Sabha, apparently after the ruling ally Congress expressed displeasure over the Sena’s stand in the Lower House.

Mr. Thackeray’s comments on the CAA came a day after a firestorm erupted over Mr. Gandhi’s remarks against the Hindutva icon.

Mr. Thackeray said the BJP-led Central government has created an “atmosphere of fear” in the country in the name of persecuted minorities who will be granted Indian citizenship under the new law, and has put the real issue aside. “If minorities were being persecuted in those neighbouring countries, the Central government should have asked those countries why so-called atrocities committed were against them,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that his government was accountable to the people and not to the BJP-led Opposition, which boycotted the customary tea party on the eve of the session on December 15. “We always honour commitments and never break them,” he said in a dig at the BJP.