Other States

Amend farm laws to protect MSP, Maharashtra tells Centre

The Maharashtra government will write to the Centre asking it to introduce an amendment in the three controversial farm laws to ensure no farm produce will be purchased at rates below the minimum support price (MSP) at the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC).

A Cabinet sub-committee formed to discuss the implementation of the laws, which are being opposed by farmers for last four months, held its first meeting on Tuesday headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

After the meeting, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat told reporters, “These laws are anti-farmer. They do not guarantee MSP and we believe that it should be mentioned in the law. We discussed these amendments and further action will be taken to this effect.”

Urban Development Department Minister Eknath Shinde said, “All three parties [Congress, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party] are unanimous on a stand that farmers should not get less than MSP and an Act to this effect is a necessity. We will be writing to the Central government to this effect.”

The three parties have already expressed their unwillingness to implement the laws as they are. A senior Minister, who was part of the meeting, said the State government knows its limitations. “After all these are Centre’s laws and we need to give solid reasons for delaying or not implementing them. We also discussed the action taken by Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan governments and will follow up with the Centre.”

Comments
Related Articles

West Bengal Assembly polls | Nandigram on edge as high-decibel campaigning draws to a close

West Bengal Assembly polls | All eyes on Nandigram in second phase

SGPC condemns farm laws, calls for their immediate withdrawal

Coronavirus | Lockdown only as last resort, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Odisha lost 18.5 million trees to road widening in a decade

Assam Assembly elections | AIUDF, ISF and IUML ‘new secular syndicate’ of Congress: Naqvi

Six children burnt to death in Bihar’s Araria

NIA seizes high-end car 'registered' in Sachin Vaze's name

Coronavirus | As COVID-19 cases and deaths escalate, Punjab extends curbs till April 10

Key PDP leader quits party, blames leadership for his decision

Rape survivor paraded with accused | NCPCR asks MP police to submit inquiry report

West Bengal Assembly polls | Police from BJP-ruled States terrorising voters in Nandigram: Mamata

Metro train service not feasible in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack till 2041: Minister

Assam Assembly polls | Watch out for strongroom mischief by Opposition: activist Akhil Gogoi

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal, says Amit Shah

Assam Assembly polls | A total of 264 ‘crorepati’ candidates in fray

PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from COVID-19 infection

Gujarat CM weighed against 85 kgs of silver at event

Assam Assembly polls | People have understood there is no relation between 'jumlas' and development: Rahul Gandhi

Assam Assembly Elections | ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2021 8:36:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amend-farm-laws-to-protect-msp-maharashtra-tells-centre/article34200034.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY