Ambulance from Chennai covers 3,000 km to bring Mizoram man’s body home

An ambulance from Chennai covered 3,345 km in almost 85 hours to bring the body of a 23-year-old hotel management graduate home in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday.

This followed a similar travel through six States for 72-year-old Mukul Chandra Dhar of Tripura’s Dhalai district who died before reaching home on Monday.

“Against all odds. 3,000 plus km of hardship and struggle won’t dampen the spirit of resting the tragic earthly remains of Vivian Remsanga by his friend Raphael AVL Malchhanhima along with Jeyanthiran and Chinnathambi, both from Tamil Nadu. Mizoram salutes you,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted on Tuesday.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have just shown what every Mizo heartbeat means when it comes to the term ‘Tlawmngaihna’,” the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Tlawmngaihna is a Mizo code of conduct that urges everyone to be hospitable, kind and helpful.

Drivers’ welcomed

Scores of people in Aizawl, maintaining social distancing norms, welcomed the two ambulance drivers – Jeyanthiran, 41 and Chinnathambi, 51 – with traditional shawls, shirts and other gifts. The two, who took turns to drive, also became guests of Mr. Malchhanhima.

The body of Vivian, who graduated from a Chennai-based hotel management institute in February, was found by the Adyar police.

P.C. Michael Lalrinkima, general secretary of Mizoram Welfare Association in Chennai, said Vivian had died following a heart attack on April 23 and investigations had ruled out either COVID-19 or any kind of assault as the cause of death.

“We were able to find an ambulance willing to take the body to Mizoram amid the lockdown. The ambulance charged about ₹2 lakh for the trip and Vivian’s friend Raphael agreed to accompany his body,” Mr. Lalrinkima said.