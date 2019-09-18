Ambulance driver, doctor carry patient in a sling in Odisha’s hilly terrain

In an exemplary show of service, a doctor, with the support of an ambulance driver, carried an ailing patient on a makeshift sling for over 5 km in a remote, hilly, jungle terrain to provide the orphan teenager proper medical care in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Tuesday.

The physician is Dr. Shakti Prasad Mishra, an Ayurveda doctor posted in the Khairaput Block of Malkangiri district for a mobile health unit project taken up under the National Health Mission (NHM). On Tuesday morning, Dr. Mishra received information that a seriously ill tribal teenager, Kumulu Kirsani, at the Nuagada village of the Badadural Panchayat.

But the ambulance could not reach the village due to the lack of a proper road. Instead, Dr. Mishra preferred to trek to the village to check on the patient. As his condition was serious, he had to be shifted to the Malkangiri District Headquarter Hospital. No help was available to move the patient to the ambulance parked 5 km away.

“Having no other way to save the patient, the ambulance driver Gobind Nagulu and I decided to carry him on a makeshift sling,” said Dr. Mishra. They had to pass through hilly jungle terrain and cross mountain streams to reach the main road where the ambulance was parked.

Dr. Mishra hails from the Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha. He has been serving in the remote areas of Malkangiri district since 2012. “The satisfaction that a physician gets by serving to save a life, the ultimate level [in such work], is a joy to cherish,” he said.