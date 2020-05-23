Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P. village

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was found damaged in Lakshmana village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on May 23, leading to tension in the area, police said.

The 6-ft.-tall statue, installed in Dalit Basti of the village under the Aurai Police Station limits, was found damaged on the morning of May 23, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

Police rushed to the area as people started gathering after the incident, the ASP said.

A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding a complaint was received and investigation was on.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the ASP added.