Other States

Ambedkar statue found damaged in U.P. village

A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, police said.

A statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was found damaged in Lakshmana village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi district on May 23, leading to tension in the area, police said.

The 6-ft.-tall statue, installed in Dalit Basti of the village under the Aurai Police Station limits, was found damaged on the morning of May 23, Additional Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

Police rushed to the area as people started gathering after the incident, the ASP said.

A new statue is being installed and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, the official said, adding a complaint was received and investigation was on.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village, the ASP added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 23, 2020 3:56:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ambedkar-statue-found-damaged-in-up-village/article31657868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY