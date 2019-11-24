Ambedkar fires veiled barb at NCP chief

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar has sought to link Saturday’s political developments with Sharad Pawar’s recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, though he didn’t take name of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief.

In a dramatic turn of events, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP, which had earlier missed a shot at forming the government, and took oath as deputy to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Raj Bhavan early in the morning.

‘The meeting’

“Some leaders of the NCP met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. The purpose (of the meeting) was stated to be to discuss issues concerning rain-hit farmers. Two days ago, Maharashtra governor announced compensation to farmers. The perception that something was fishy started developing from that point (Pawar-Modi meet),” Mr. Ambedkar told reporters.

Sharad Pawar had on November 20 met the PM in Parliament ostensibly to discuss farmers’ distress in Maharashtra, two days after Mr. Modi praised the NCP for maintaining discipline on floor. His meeting came at a time when the Congress and the NCP stepped up momentum on forming a government in collaboration with the Shiv Sena.

Mr. Ambedkar said he was not surprised over the turn of political events. “I had already said that the Shiv Sena should not become a parrot. It is necessary to remain vigilant in politics,” he said, adding that it was hard to believe that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted suddenly. He also expressed fear that Mumbai will become a Union Territory.

Earlier in the day, Sharad Pawar had expressed shock over Ajit, the NCP’s legislative party leader, joining hands with the BJP.