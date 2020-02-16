Other States

Ambala city bus stand renamed after late Sushma Swaraj

The Ambala city bus stand was renamed after late External Affairs Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj on Saturday. She was born in Ambala Cantonment and was elected MLA twice from here. State Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the bus stand had been constructed at a cost of ₹18 crore. PTI

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 16, 2020 4:06:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ambala-city-bus-stand-renamed-after-late-sushma-swaraj/article30833686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY