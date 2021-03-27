Amarnath yatra from June 28

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave in the Kashmir Valley, which was suspended due to the pandemic in 2020, will start on June 28.

“This year’s 56-day yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from 28th June and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, 22nd August,” said Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

He said the registration of pilgrims would start on April 1 for both the Baltal and the Chandanwari routes in central and south Kashmir. Mr. Kumar said health certificates issued after March 15 would only be valid. “Persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for the yatra,” he said.