Other States

Amarnath yatra from June 28

The annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave in the Kashmir Valley, which was suspended due to the pandemic in 2020, will start on June 28.

“This year’s 56-day yatra shall commence simultaneously on both the routes from 28th June and culminate on Raksha Bandhan, 22nd August,” said Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.

He said the registration of pilgrims would start on April 1 for both the Baltal and the Chandanwari routes in central and south Kashmir. Mr. Kumar said health certificates issued after March 15 would only be valid. “Persons under the age of 13 years or above the age of 75 years and women who are more than six weeks pregnant would not be registered for the yatra,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles

Militant killed, 2 soldiers injured in Shopian encounter

India, Pak. must include Kashmir in dialogue: Omar, Mehbooba

Coronavirus | First COVID-19 re-infection case in Rajasthan treated successfully

Assembly elections | West Bengal, Assam witness over 70% turnout in first phase

Coronavirus | Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra bans gatherings

U.P. police team booked for murder of detainee

HDIL’s Wadhwans named in FIR filed in Mumbai hospital fire

Data | How quick is the second wave of COVID-19 in India?

Gehlot demands withdrawal of electoral bonds

Akali Dal demands Punjab govt to start wheat purchase from April 1

Relatives of migrants crushed under train in Maharashtra’s Karmad await death certificates

Delhi Court appoints Local Commissioner to oversee sealing of lawyer's computer

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amphan impact, hungry tides loom over remote Ghoramara island

Rajasthan Assembly byelections | Congress releases list of candidates

Coronavirus | COVID-19 casts an unseen shadow over the Haridwar Kumbh Mela

Using social media to troll judges is a concern, says Law Minister

West Bengal Assembly polls | Flutter over audio clip on Mamata’s chat with local BJP leader

West Bengal Assembly polls | Mamata asks women to confront BJP-hired goons with ladle and spatula

Ashok Gehlot calls GNCTD Bill ‘murder of democracy’, move to target AAP government

Rajasthan government to roll out health insurance coverage scheme on May 1, registration starts from April 1
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 9:53:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/amarnath-yatra-from-june-28/article34178825.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY