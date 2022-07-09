Amarnath yatra floods live | Death toll touches 15

Pilgrims arrive at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, Friday, July 8, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

July 09, 2022 09:19 IST

The cloudburst that occurred around 5.30 pm on Friday dumped copious rain and thick streams of sludge rolled down the mountain slopes into the valley. The gushing waters hit the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens where the pilgrims are served food, according to officials

At least 15 people, mainly Amarnath pilgrims, have died and dozens went missing after flash floods caused landslips near the Baltal base camp in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal area on Friday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday set up a helpline for the Amarnath Yatra, which has been suspended after a cloudburst near the holy cave left 10 persons dead and scores of others missing.

Many political leaders across the spectrum have expressed distress about the cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine.

Amid tight security, the tenth batch of over 6,100 Amarnath pilgrims left from here on Friday for the twin base camps of 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said.

10:15 am

Amarnath Yatra information to general public

9:35 am

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh, family escape cloudburst at Amaranath cave

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh had a miraculous escape from the flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, which left 13 dead.

Mr. Raja Singh and his family members who reached Amarnath by a chopper decided to use ponies to descend the hills before as the weather condition began deteriorating. -PTI

9:29 am

Death toll touches 15

In spite of inclement weather and fresh rains, rescue operations were augmented by helicopter services and dog squads on Saturday morning near the Amarnath cave shrine, where the death toll due to flash floods has risen to 15 and scores remain missing.

Sources said two military helicopters, carrying rescue equipment and dog squads, managed to land near the cave shrine between 6:45 am and 7:15 am.

Preliminary reports suggested that among 15 casualties, seven were women pilgrims. Around 60 people were in the area where flash floods hit tents, community kitchens and kiosks on Friday afternoon, officials said. Six rescued pilgrims were being treated at an Army medical camp at Nilagrar helipad.

9:17 am

ITBP says 15,000 stranded pilgrims evacuated

At least 15,000 pilgrims, who were stranded near the Amarnath holy cave in Jammu and Kashmir due to a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst, have been shifted to the lower base camp of Panjtarni, an ITBP spokesperson said on Saturday.

The border guarding force has also expanded its route opening and protection parties from the lower part of the holy cave up to Panjtarni, he said. -PTI

9:15 am

Rescue ops near Amarnath cave shrine continue overnight

Six pilgrims were evacuated by Army helicopters on Saturday as rescue operations continued through the night near the holy cave shrine of Amarnath after a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst swept away scores of people, killing at least 13, officials said. -PTI

June 8

Amarnath tragedy result of highly localised rain event: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Friday said that the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir was due to a highly localised rain event.

According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31 mm of rainfall between 4.30 pm and 6.30 pm on Friday. At least 13 people were killed and tents and community kitchens near the shrine were swamped with mud and rocks that came hurtling down with a gush of water after a spell of rain. -PTI

June 8

Distressed to learn about cloudburst near Amarnath shrine: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was distressed to know that a cloudburst near the Amarnath shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has claimed several lives, and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

He said relief and rescue measures were in full swing to provide succour to those stranded and hoped that the “yatra be soon resumed”.

June 8

Spoke with J-K LG, all assistance being provided: PM Modi on cloudburst near Amarnath cave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the cloudburst near the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas and said all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

At least 10 people were killed in the cloudburst Friday evening, damaging 25 tents and three community kitchens, officials said. The cloudburst struck around 5.30 pm amid heavy rainfall, they said. -PTI