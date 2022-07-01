Three Amarnath pilgrims injured in accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway

PTI July 01, 2022 09:17 IST

The incident happened after the vehicle in which they were travelling turned turtle in Ramban district on Friday morning.

People walk on foot after the National Highway was blocked following landslides due to rains, in Ramban sector, Thursday, June 23, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Three pilgrims to the Amarnath cave shrine were injured when their vehicle skidded off the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and turned turtle in Ramban district on Friday, July 1, 2022 morning, officials said. The tempo-traveller, which was carrying pilgrims to Kashmir from Jammu, met with the accident near the Sherbibi area in Banihal, they said. Kundan Kumar (59) from Uttar Pradesh, Vivek (10) and Anita Gupta (49) from Chhattisgarh were undergoing treatment in Banihal hospital, the officials said. They were to visit the cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas on July 3.



