Five Amarnath pilgrims die in 24 hours; toll rises to 19

Cardiac arrest triggered by lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims

July 12, 2023 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Porters carry an Amarnath yatri on a palanquin to the shrine temple from the base camp, in Baltal on July 11, 2023.

Porters carry an Amarnath yatri on a palanquin to the shrine temple from the base camp, in Baltal on July 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five Amarnath pilgrims died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll in this year's yatra in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 19, officials said on July 12.

The pilgrims died of cardiac arrest, they added.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra remains suspended for fourth consecutive day from Jammu

Three deaths took place on the Pahalgam axis of the yatra and two on the Baltal route, the officials said.

Two pilgrims each belonged to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, while the other yatri is yet to be identified, they said.

These five deaths have taken the death toll so far in this year's yatra to 19, including an ITBP officer posted on yatra duty, and a sevadar, according to officials.

Pilgrims raise religious slogans after boarding a bus as they leave for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu on July 12, 2023.

Pilgrims raise religious slogans after boarding a bus as they leave for the Amarnath Yatra 2023, in Jammu on July 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Cardiac arrest triggered by lower oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security forces posted there for duty.

Till Tuesday, 1,37,353 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to have a glimpse of the naturally-formed ice-lingam.

