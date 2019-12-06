Amarinder warns Pak., antisocial elements

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday cautioned Pakistan, as well as anti-social elements within the State, against any attempt to destabilise Punjab, which offered industry a highly congenial environment for development and growth.

He was speaking at the two-day-long Progressive Punjab Investors Summit (PPIS) 2019 here, which kicked off on Thursday at the Indian School of Business.

“Behave, or else be prepared for the consequences,” said the Chief Minister, cautioning the neighbouring country, as well as any gangsters (”goondas”) trying to disturb the peaceful environment of the State.

“I had issued clear directions to the Punjab police to handle any internal or external threat with an iron hand,” he said. On Pakistan’s recent attempts to create trouble in Punjab, he said they had been successfully pushed back by the police, which had neutralised the various groups infiltrated into the State by the ISI.

“Pakistan has its own problems, but I won’t let them make their problems my problem,” he said, pointing out that 28 terror modules have been busted and more than 100 ISI-backed militants arrested by the Punjab police in the last two years.

‘Imran wants peace’

Capt. Amarinder said he believed that while Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted peace, the Pakistan Army, in its desperation to remain relevant, was calling the shots and obstructing any efforts for peace.